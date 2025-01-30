'Close': Portsmouth hopeful of making two new additions ahead of Burnley clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth are hopeful of making two new additions to their squad ahead of Saturday’s clash against Burnley.

As for Pompey, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall on Tuesday to leave them hovering nervously above the relegation zone.

Following that game, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho revealed the South Coast outfit are busy behind the scenes trying to strengthen in their bid to maintain their Championship status.

When asked if any business was close, he replied: ”I think we’re close on a couple, yeah.

“Whether they’re done before Saturday, I don’t know, but we are really close to a couple.”

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Portsmouth Manager Manager John Mousinho acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth FC and Oxford United FC at Fratton Park on October 05, 2024 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Mousinho added: “It’s less so about numbers, but probably we want at least two more.

“We are not training on Thursday, we are back in on Friday. Hopefully if we give it the day tomorrow to go through a few bits, we can add by the time we get back on Friday.

“We want to make sure we bring in the right players and bolster the squad in the right way. There's no point in bringing in more players than we need just for the sake of it. It’s just about bringing the right quality of players in, that’s the most important thing.

“I think we will bring in at least two, we are in a good position on a couple. We’ll be in a solid position come the end of the window.”

Rotherham United left-back Cohen Bramall is one player who is being strongly linked with Pompey.

So far Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews have been added to the squad, with Elias Sorensen and Sammy Silvera departing.