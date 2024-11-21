Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clarets stars Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill have commented on the team’s lack of goals in recent matches.

Midfielder Brownhill said it was not a lack of chances, but converting them that was the sticking point.

“Obviously we want to go out and score as many goals as possible,” he said.

“It’s not like we’re not creating the chances, especially over the last couple of games where we’ve had a lot of chances and a lot of shots. We’ve just not taken them.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) : Jay Rodriguez is looking forward to the first game of the new season

“Sometimes that happens in football, but defensively we’re so, so solid and that is something to work on and build upon. We know if we take one chance we’ve got such a good defence and we’re not conceding many goals, so we’ll always give ourselves a chance.

“We’ve worked so hard. We’ve had a lot of stressful days not picking up wins in recent weeks, so we’re happy.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire following the Clarets’ home victory over Swansea City, in which he scored a decisive stoppage-time penalty, striker Jay Rodriguez also reflected on the team’s lack of goals.

He said: “That’s the thing, no-one panics because we know how hard we’re working and the quality is there for us.

“Sometimes it happens. I’ve experienced a lot in football and sometimes you just can’t put your finger on it. Sometimes the results don’t go your way or you don’t take your chances.

“But I think we’ve been absolutely solid and it’s a credit to the boys that have been playing to keep things really tight. We’ve looked a threat and it will turn. We’ve just got to keep persisting and working hard.

“That’s the thing I’m most proud of, how we kept going [against Swansea] and we continue to improve and get better.”

The forward also highlighted how the large change in playing personnel since the start of the season meant it took more time for the players to gel.

“We work hard and that’s all you can ask for. When you see us as a group, we’re all together and we all work hard together. If you have that you’re onto a winning team. For me that’s more than anything,” he said.

“In football you’re never surprised by anything, or you shouldn’t be anyway, but there’s been a lot of changes.

“That’s football though, it changes quite a lot and quite quickly too, so as players we’re quite immune to it. We get together and you concentrate on the next game or the next training session.”

On the busy period coming up now the international break has finished the striker said it would be “a really key point in the season for the league.”

“Teams will be looking at that as an opportunity” he added.

“It’s good for the lads to get away on international duty but for the lads who are here, we will work hard and work on things we need to improve, come back and be ready to go again.

“You look at the December fixtures and it’s a game every three days, isn’t it? So you have to take your moments to rest and recuperate, but we’ll still be working hard.”