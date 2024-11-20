Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clarets manager Scott Parker has highlighted the value of momentum as his said enter a tough winter schedule.

Parker, who saw his side snatch a last-gasp home win against Swansea City before the international break, said that things can change and it was important for his players to not be swayed negatively or positively by results.

“That’s the key and that’s the most important thing,” he said, ahead of the Clarets away trip to Bristol City on Saturday.

“The last time I got promoted with Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest were bottom of the league after, I don’t know, however many games. They were struggling.

Burnley FC manager Scott Parker (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

“But then they steamed up the league and took it to the last game of the season where, had they beaten us, it was right on. That’s this division.

“The psychological rollercoaster you go through, in any league but this one in particular, where games come thick and fast, they’re tough fixtures, we’ve been on the road for four or five games, the psychological element is one of the most important things.

“Stable teams, stable players, stable football clubs, nine times out of 10 they’re the ones that get there.”

Burnley sit in fourth place in the Championship table after a mixed run of games which has seen them draw three and lose one in their last six matches.

Despite this, the Clarets still remain just four points off the top before their trip to Ashton Gate and a similarly inconsistent Bristol City.

Parker added: “I’m a firm believer in the mental side of the game, I’m a firm believer in the psychology of human beings and the way my players are, certainly the young ones.

“We need to stay stable, we need to put context on things and that’s exactly where we are as a group. I will keep driving that, for sure, because I know how important it is.

“I also realise how important it is where we need to improve and where we need to push and where we need to be honest, brutally honest in certain moments, and we will be exactly that.”