Clarets bring in two young prospects!

Mark Helm

The pair have both signed two-year contracts – with the option of a further 12 months – at Turf Moor.

Helm, 19, joins Burnley after ending a 12-year stay at Manchester United, where he earned a first-year professional deal and was a regular at U21 and U23 level.

“It was a great experience to be at United and I’m looking forward to a new challenge here," he said.

Jacob Bedeau

“Burnley is a Premier League club and hopefully I can make my mark here in the seasons to come.

“It’s a chance to show what you’re made of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ll be starting pre-season with the 23s and hopefully I can show everyone what I’m capable of.”

Left-sided defender Bedeau, 21, had spent the last two years at Scunthorpe United after previous spells with Aston Villa and Bury, where he made his senior debut at the age of 16.

“I was really interested and excited when I heard about Burnley,” said Bedeau.

“I have been around a little bit for a young player. I think it’s got me good experience and I’m just hoping to come and push on and develop here.

“It’s another step and hopefully a big step. Hopefully, I do well here. I will work hard and hopefully get me where I want to be, which is in and around the first team and pushing that kind of way.

“The set-up is top-class; the pitches, the gyms, the facilities are second to none.

“It’s good to be able to develop yourself at somewhere like this. Villa was similar and I’m just excited to start here.”

Both players will begin their Burnley careers in the U23s and look to progress towards Sean Dyche’s first-team squad.

Meanwhile, the Clarets have allowed striker Joel Mumbongo to join neighbours Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.