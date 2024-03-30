Chelsea v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase second straight win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets will be out to claim their first back-to-back wins of the season after overcoming Brentford 2-1 prior to the international break.

Doubled with Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, it now leaves the Clarets just five points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Chelsea, they remain 11th in the table but have won back-to-back games themselves, one in the league against Newcastle United and the other against Championship side Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium on Saturday, March 30. Kick-off is at 3pm.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: General view outside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley suffered no fresh injury concerns over the international break, with all 10 players returning in a healthy condition.

Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond were all out prior to the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-form loan striker David Fofana will definitely miss out as he’s ineligible to face his parent club. But they have a ready made replacement in Lyle Foster, who returned from his six-week absence prior to the break.

As for Chelsea, Ben Chilwell will be assessed after picking up a knock while playing for England against Belgium in midweek.

Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu are all out, while Levi Colwill is a doubt.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“It’s so cliche I try not to say things like that, but it’s absolutely true, there are nine cup finals. There, I’ve said it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is of that importance. But for us, the feeling has been like this for a while.

“Against Chelsea we’re playing against a top team but it’s not a luxury game for us, they’re all important games in terms of getting points.

“We saw the feeling it gives you when you do achieve it [three points]. The West Ham game was unfortunate but in terms of where we’re at, we just hope we can keep getting results.”

What are the predicted teams?

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster

Who is the referee?

Darren England. He’s overseen 23 games this season, dishing out 122 yellow cards and three reds. He’s refereed two Burnley games this term, the 5-2 defeat to Tottenham and the recent 2-2 draw against West Ham.

What are the latest odds?

Chelsea: 2/7

Draw: 19/4

Burnley: 9/1