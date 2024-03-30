Chelsea v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase second straight win
The Clarets will be out to claim their first back-to-back wins of the season after overcoming Brentford 2-1 prior to the international break.
Doubled with Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, it now leaves the Clarets just five points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.
As for Chelsea, they remain 11th in the table but have won back-to-back games themselves, one in the league against Newcastle United and the other against Championship side Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium on Saturday, March 30. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Burnley suffered no fresh injury concerns over the international break, with all 10 players returning in a healthy condition.
Elsewhere, Vincent Kompany is hoping the two-week break will allow others who have been sidelined with injuries to get up to speed.
Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond were all out prior to the break.
In-form loan striker David Fofana will definitely miss out as he’s ineligible to face his parent club. But they have a ready made replacement in Lyle Foster, who returned from his six-week absence prior to the break.
As for Chelsea, Ben Chilwell will be assessed after picking up a knock while playing for England against Belgium in midweek.
Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu are all out, while Levi Colwill is a doubt.
Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments
“It’s so cliche I try not to say things like that, but it’s absolutely true, there are nine cup finals. There, I’ve said it now.
“It is of that importance. But for us, the feeling has been like this for a while.
“Against Chelsea we’re playing against a top team but it’s not a luxury game for us, they’re all important games in terms of getting points.
“We saw the feeling it gives you when you do achieve it [three points]. The West Ham game was unfortunate but in terms of where we’re at, we just hope we can keep getting results.”
What are the predicted teams?
Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson
Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster
Who is the referee?
Darren England. He’s overseen 23 games this season, dishing out 122 yellow cards and three reds. He’s refereed two Burnley games this term, the 5-2 defeat to Tottenham and the recent 2-2 draw against West Ham.
What are the latest odds?
Chelsea: 2/7
Draw: 19/4
Burnley: 9/1
Odds according to SkyBet.
