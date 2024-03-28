Why Vincent Kompany is savouring every moment as Burnley boss - good and bad
and live on Freeview channel 276
While Burnley got back to winning ways prior to the international break with a 2-1 victory over Brentford, they still sit 19th in the table and five points adrift of safety.
It’s been tough going for the Clarets, who have still only won four of their 29 games this season.
But Kompany, who is experiencing his first season in management in the Premier League, is savouring every moment and taking in all the experiences, both good and bad.
“There’s no complaint from my side,” he said.
“The fact of the matter is, in the last 24 months it’s been such a fantastic learning experience and there’s a lot of value in it.
“It’s the way you handle it. For myself, I’ve never put myself in a corner and started to feel sorry for myself. I go full on, I take it head on.
“Yes, it’s tough but I’m confident because of this period of time we will get better and we will become stronger out of it.
“I know when you don’t have the points and we have a couple of bad performances, like we did against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, it creates a very different narrative and picture to what has actually been going on for a long time.
“Like against Bournemouth, we’ve had some very good performances but we’ve come short in areas of the game you can’t underestimate, which is both boxes. That’s the truth for us this year, but it also reflects on the league.”