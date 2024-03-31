Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes surprising claim about Burnley's red card for penalty controversy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man in the middle branded Assignon a second yellow card for what he adjudged to be a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk inside the box.

Cole Palmer dispatched the penalty to give Chelsea the lead on the stroke of half-time.

But before Palmer could take the spot kick, Vincent Kompany was also shown a straight red card for his remonstrations on the touchline.

It meant Kompany couldn’t partake in his traditional post-match press duties, with his assistant Craig Bellamy standing in.

Asked for his view on the incident, Pochettino told Match of the Day: "I don't know what is going on there. I think it was a penalty and a second yellow card. I can understand their frustration but it is football.

"VAR disallowed a goal for [Axel] Disasi but we are not going to complain. We understand the VAR decision and accept the rules.

"The team is a little nervous when winning 1-0. It is not only about to work, it is about to evolve and develop some areas in our team to deal better with this type of situation."

Pochettino and his players were booed off by the Stamford Bridge crowd at full-time following their failure to beat 10-man Burnley.

Kompany’s men showed great character to fight back not once, but twice thanks to goals from Josh Cullen and Dara O’Shea.

The Clarets even came closest to winning it late on when Jay Rodriguez rattled the crossbar with a last-gasp header.

"So disappointed,” Pochettino said about his side’s display.

"We didn't show the consistency and the capacity to deal with and manage the game. We allowed them some actions from set pieces to get some possibility to believe.

"It is a result that shows that we need to improve in many areas if we want to be competitive.