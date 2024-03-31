Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes surprising claim about Burnley's red card for penalty controversy

Mauricio Pochettino has made the surprising claim that referee Darren England made the right call during the big moment of controversy during Burnley’s draw with Chelsea.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 31st Mar 2024, 11:00 BST
Burnley player ratings vs Chelsea as five 8/10s handed out following resilient d...

The man in the middle branded Assignon a second yellow card for what he adjudged to be a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk inside the box.

Cole Palmer dispatched the penalty to give Chelsea the lead on the stroke of half-time.

But before Palmer could take the spot kick, Vincent Kompany was also shown a straight red card for his remonstrations on the touchline.

It meant Kompany couldn’t partake in his traditional post-match press duties, with his assistant Craig Bellamy standing in.

Asked for his view on the incident, Pochettino told Match of the Day: "I don't know what is going on there. I think it was a penalty and a second yellow card. I can understand their frustration but it is football.

"VAR disallowed a goal for [Axel] Disasi but we are not going to complain. We understand the VAR decision and accept the rules.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Chelsea, looks on during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Chelsea FC at Brentford Community Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Chelsea, looks on during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Chelsea FC at Brentford Community Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
"The team is a little nervous when winning 1-0. It is not only about to work, it is about to evolve and develop some areas in our team to deal better with this type of situation."

Pochettino and his players were booed off by the Stamford Bridge crowd at full-time following their failure to beat 10-man Burnley.

Kompany’s men showed great character to fight back not once, but twice thanks to goals from Josh Cullen and Dara O’Shea.

The Clarets even came closest to winning it late on when Jay Rodriguez rattled the crossbar with a last-gasp header.

"So disappointed,” Pochettino said about his side’s display.

"We didn't show the consistency and the capacity to deal with and manage the game. We allowed them some actions from set pieces to get some possibility to believe.

"It is a result that shows that we need to improve in many areas if we want to be competitive.

"It was so easy for them to get to our last third. We were not aggressive enough in open play and defending set pieces. We need to improve like a team and be more competitive."

