Vincent Kompany’s men were forced to play the entirety of the second-half with a man down after Lorenz Assignon was controversially sent off.
Kompany himself was also dismissed for his remonstrations – but he’ll be a proud man right now after the fight and character his side showed in the second-half.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Arijanet Muric - 8/10
Made a string of vital saves to keep Burnley in the game as they battled with their backs against the wall. Photo: Alex Broadway
2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10
Harshly sent off for a second yellow. It was barely a foul for the penalty, never mind a booking. Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Dara O'Shea - 8/10
Equalised in stunning fashion with his rising header. Made some really important blocks and dealt well with the pace of Nicolas Jackson. Photo: Alex Broadway
4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10
His best game in a Burnley shirt to date. Made a series of crucial blocks, even celebrating one like he had scored a goal. Photo: GLYN KIRK
