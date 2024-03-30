Burnley player ratings vs Chelsea as five 8/10s handed out following resilient display - gallery

Burnley showed they have plenty of stomach for their fight against relegation with a battling point with 10 men against Chelsea.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Mar 2024, 17:24 GMT

The Clarets fought back not once, but twice with 10 men to pin back Mauricio Pochettino’s men and picked up a richly deserved 2-2 draw.

Vincent Kompany’s men were forced to play the entirety of the second-half with a man down after Lorenz Assignon was controversially sent off.

Kompany himself was also dismissed for his remonstrations – but he’ll be a proud man right now after the fight and character his side showed in the second-half.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made a string of vital saves to keep Burnley in the game as they battled with their backs against the wall.

1. Arijanet Muric - 8/10

Made a string of vital saves to keep Burnley in the game as they battled with their backs against the wall. Photo: Alex Broadway

Harshly sent off for a second yellow. It was barely a foul for the penalty, never mind a booking.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10

Harshly sent off for a second yellow. It was barely a foul for the penalty, never mind a booking. Photo: Alex Davidson

Equalised in stunning fashion with his rising header. Made some really important blocks and dealt well with the pace of Nicolas Jackson.

3. Dara O'Shea - 8/10

Equalised in stunning fashion with his rising header. Made some really important blocks and dealt well with the pace of Nicolas Jackson. Photo: Alex Broadway

His best game in a Burnley shirt to date. Made a series of crucial blocks, even celebrating one like he had scored a goal.

4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10

His best game in a Burnley shirt to date. Made a series of crucial blocks, even celebrating one like he had scored a goal. Photo: GLYN KIRK

