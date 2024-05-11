Charlie Taylor returns: Burnley's confirmed starting XI for must-win Tottenham clash
Charlie Taylor comes back into the side to reclaim his spot at left-back, which sees Vitinho pushed further forward.
Josh Brownhill is the man to make way, dropping back down to the bench after starting in a three-man midfield against Newcastle United last time out.
The Clarets are otherwise unchanged from that 4-1 defeat, which has left Kompany’s men teetering on relegation.
Burnley must win today, otherwise they will be demoted back down to the Championship.
Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
TEAMS
Spurs: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Skipp, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son
Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Bryan, Moore, Scarlett
Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster
Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Fofana
Referee: Jarred Gillett
