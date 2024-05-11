Charlie Taylor returns: Burnley's confirmed starting XI for must-win Tottenham clash

Vincent Kompany has made one change to his side for Burnley’s must-win clash against Tottenham.
Charlie Taylor comes back into the side to reclaim his spot at left-back, which sees Vitinho pushed further forward.

Josh Brownhill is the man to make way, dropping back down to the bench after starting in a three-man midfield against Newcastle United last time out.

The Clarets are otherwise unchanged from that 4-1 defeat, which has left Kompany’s men teetering on relegation.

Burnley must win today, otherwise they will be demoted back down to the Championship.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

TEAMS

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Charlie Taylor of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Charlie Taylor of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Spurs: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Skipp, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Bryan, Moore, Scarlett

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Fofana

Referee: Jarred Gillett

