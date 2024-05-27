Championship odds: Where Burnley sit in the early betting compared to Leeds United, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th May 2024, 08:00 BST
The line-up for the 2024/25 edition of the Championship has been finalised following Southampton’s play-off final win against Leeds United.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley will be desperate to bounce back at the first attempt.

A lot, however, depends on what happens over the next few weeks as the Clarets go about trying to replace Bayern Munich-bound Vincent Kompany.

Luton Town and Sheffield United follow Burnley in dropping down from the top flight while Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United are coming up from League One.

Here, we take a look at the early promotion odds ahead of the 2024/25 campaign:

(Odds according to Skybet)

Despite missing out on promotion during Sunday's play-off final, Leeds are being backed as the early favourites with the bookmakers.

1. FAVOURITES: Leeds United - 6/1

Despite missing out on promotion during Sunday's play-off final, Leeds are being backed as the early favourites with the bookmakers. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
After a one-season stay in the top flight, the Clarets are backed to bounce back at the first attempt.

2. Burnley - 13/2

After a one-season stay in the top flight, the Clarets are backed to bounce back at the first attempt. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
The Hatters are also fancied to be in the running for an instant return to the top flight following their relegation on the final day.

3. Luton Town - 10/1

The Hatters are also fancied to be in the running for an instant return to the top flight following their relegation on the final day. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Michael Carrick's side are fancied to be in the running despite missing out on the play-offs this season.

4. Middlesbrough - 12/1

Michael Carrick's side are fancied to be in the running despite missing out on the play-offs this season. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffieldLeeds UnitedPortsmouthSouthamptonPremier LeagueOxford UnitedBayern Munich

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.