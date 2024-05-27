Championship odds: Where Burnley sit in the early betting compared to Leeds United, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley will be desperate to bounce back at the first attempt.

A lot, however, depends on what happens over the next few weeks as the Clarets go about trying to replace Bayern Munich-bound Vincent Kompany.

Here, we take a look at the early promotion odds ahead of the 2024/25 campaign:

(Odds according to Skybet)

1 . FAVOURITES: Leeds United - 6/1 Despite missing out on promotion during Sunday's play-off final, Leeds are being backed as the early favourites with the bookmakers.

2 . Burnley - 13/2 After a one-season stay in the top flight, the Clarets are backed to bounce back at the first attempt.

3 . Luton Town - 10/1 The Hatters are also fancied to be in the running for an instant return to the top flight following their relegation on the final day.