Championship odds: Where Burnley sit in the early betting compared to Leeds United, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley will be desperate to bounce back at the first attempt.
A lot, however, depends on what happens over the next few weeks as the Clarets go about trying to replace Bayern Munich-bound Vincent Kompany.
Luton Town and Sheffield United follow Burnley in dropping down from the top flight while Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United are coming up from League One.
Here, we take a look at the early promotion odds ahead of the 2024/25 campaign:
(Odds according to Skybet)
