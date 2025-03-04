Cardiff City vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes Brownhill/Laurent decision
After the disappointment of Saturday’s defeat to Preston North End in the FA Cup, manager Scott Parker has largely reverted to the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in their last league encounter.
It comes after the Clarets made nine changes for their 3-0 defeat at Deepdale.
The only change to Burnley’s side from that convincing victory against the Owls comes in midfield, as skipper Brownhill gets the nod over Laurent, who drops down to the bench.
Bashir Humphreys, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined, while Shurandy Sambo, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond are not involved.
As for Cardiff, Omer Riza opts to make eight changes from their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup.
TEAMS
Cardiff: Horvath, Rinomhota, Ng, Goutas, Bagan, O’Dowda, Chambers, Mannsverk, Robertson, Ashford, Salech
Subs: Turner, Fish, Lawlor, Ramsey, Cowill, El Ghazi, Willock, Robinson, Davies
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Benson, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Foster, Barnes
Referee: James Linington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.