Cardiff City vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes Brownhill/Laurent decision

Josh Brownhill has been preferred to Josh Laurent for Burnley’s game against Cardiff City tonight.

It comes after the Clarets made nine changes for their 3-0 defeat at Deepdale.

The only change to Burnley’s side from that convincing victory against the Owls comes in midfield, as skipper Brownhill gets the nod over Laurent, who drops down to the bench.

Bashir Humphreys, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined, while Shurandy Sambo, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond are not involved.

As for Cardiff, Omer Riza opts to make eight changes from their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Josh Laurent during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Cardiff: Horvath, Rinomhota, Ng, Goutas, Bagan, O’Dowda, Chambers, Mannsverk, Robertson, Ashford, Salech

Subs: Turner, Fish, Lawlor, Ramsey, Cowill, El Ghazi, Willock, Robinson, Davies

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Benson, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Foster, Barnes

Referee: James Linington