Cardiff City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets return to promotion push

Burnley switch their attention back to league matters tonight when they make the long trip down to South Wales to face Cardiff City.

The Clarets’ decision to make nine changes in the FA Cup on Saturday backfired as they were well beaten 3-0 by Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

While in cup action, Sheffield United took advantage, beating QPR to move five points ahead of Scott Parker’s side.

The pressure is now on the Clarets to issue an instant response in their game in hand against a Cardiff side that were also in cup action over the weekend, losing 2-0 to Aston Villa.

The Bluebirds hover just two places above the Championship’s bottom three, albeit they do hold a five-point gap over Luton Town.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at the Cardiff City stadium on Tuesday, March 4. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

It’s not the featured game, but it will be available to watch on the new Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Hannibal will come back into contention after being left out of Burnley’s squad for the weekend FA Cup defeat to Preston North End.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor will all remain sidelined.

As for Cardiff, Will Alves is a fitness doubt while Jak Alnwick, Jesper Daland, David Turnbull and Ollie Tanner are all injured.

Dimitrious Goutas, meanwhile, misses out through suspension.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s a proper test, it will be a proper test the following week against Luton the next week and it will be the same for whoever we’re playing the week after that.

“I've been in this division for some time now and there aren’t any easy games in this division.

“The games come thick and fast, every opposition you play against brings different things, there’s a whole variety of ways certain teams play.

“It’s very different to the Premier League, where you know exactly what you're coming up against for large parts in terms of quality. But in this division there's a big test ahead of us now.”

What are the predicted teams?

Cardiff: Horvath, Rinomhota, Fish, Ng, O'Dowda, Mannsverk, Chambers, Willock, Robinson, Ashford, Salech

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

James Linington. He’s overseen 17 games so far this season, dishing out 61 yellow cards but no reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 2-1 home win against Watford in December.

What are the latest odds?

Cardiff: 16/5

Draw: 11/5

Preston: 10/11

Odds according to SkyBet.