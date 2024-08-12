Carabao Cup draw: When Burnley will find out their second round opponents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Carabao Cup kicks off this week, but Burnley don’t enter the competition until the second round stage.

As one of the recently relegated Premier League clubs, the Clarets receive a bye to the next stage – alongside tonight’s Championship opponents Luton Town.

Having finished bottom of the Premier League, Sheffield United don’t receive a bye – and face Wrexham live on Sky Sports on Tuesday evening in their first round tie.

The 13 top flight sides not participating in European competitions also won’t enter the competition until the second round stage.

The Carabao Cup, won by Liverpool last season, remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

Last season, Burnley beat Nottingham Forest and Salford City in the opening rounds before losing 3-0 away to Everton in the third round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second round draw:

When do first round ties take place?

The 2024/25 Carabao Cup kicks off tomorrow night with 32 round one ties taking place, while the remaining three ties take place on Wednesday, August 14.

When is the second round draw?

The round two draw of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leeds United v Middlesbrough on Wednesday, August 14. Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Caroline Barker will host the draw. Ball numbers will be finalised on the morning of Wednesday, August 14.

When do second round ties take place?

Round two ties will take place week commencing August 26.

Is there extra-time and penalties?

In the event of scores being level at the end of 90 minutes in rounds one, two, three, four and five, no extra-time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.

Extra time will apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and final if the result is level after 90 minutes’ duration. A period of 30 minutes will be played.

How to watch

From 2024/25, the EFL and its clubs will embark on a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports that will see every Carabao Cup match broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK.