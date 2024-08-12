Burnley boss Scott Parker evaluates 2024/25 Championship challenge and Luton Town test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker is expecting a hugely competitive Championship this season with plenty of sides battling it out for promotion.

Burnley kick-off their 2024/25 campaign this evening with a tricky first game away to Luton Town, who were relegated from the Premier League alongside them last term.

The Clarets are the early favourites with Leeds United and Parker has not shied away from promotion being the club’s clear objective.

But Parker knows it will be far from easy, stressing the need to change Burnley’s mentality after last season’s miserable campaign.

“You look at the division this year and there are probably 10 or 12 teams that are wanting to be in and around the play-offs, perhaps even more,” he said.

“There are teams who are in this division now for their second season and there’s the three teams coming down, who are all going to be hugely competitive.

“It’s probably similar to my first season at Fulham when the league was a very competitive league with Leeds, Brentford, West Brom, real strong sides. I probably see it quite similar this year.

“Like always, no matter of talent gets you out of this league. While it helps, of course it does, it can be the difference maker in certain games and in certain moments, what is key with the amount of games you play and the turnaround is developing far more as a team to get you over the line.

“That’s been my main focus really. This is a team last year that has been relegated and obviously lost a lot of games - and that’s no slight on Vincent because I’ve been in that exact same position in the Premier League, not winning a lot of games, but there’s no denying in certain moments the most important thing is to build that back up.

“We need to get to a point where we’re a winning machine really and we need to change that mindset in certain instances.”

Burnley start their season with arguably the most difficult task: facing Luton away from home.

Rob Edwards’ side put up an impressive fight in the top flight, giving scares to a number of the Premier League’s top sides.

“Rob has done an incredible job,” Parker said. “We saw this first hand last year, it’s a difficult place to go. Top teams went there and had a real fight.

“The way they play, they’re aggressive, it’s a tight stadium, they cause you problems and if ever there was a game to start the season where you have to be right up for a battle, this is it.

“Rob has done a great job there. He gave them a real fighting chance last year and our team will be under no illusions to what they face.

“While saying that, we also have big quality and hopefully we can hurt them as well.”

Parker added: “It’s definitely an exciting one.

“It’s two teams coming out of the Premier League so it’s a big challenge there, but for both sides I’m sure. Rob and the guys there I’m sure will be feeling the same.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to.”