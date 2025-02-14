Burnley's Zian Flemming reflects on finally breaking his Turf Moor duck during midweek Hull City win

Zian Flemming has spoken of his relief after finally breaking his Turf Moor duck during Burnley’s midweek win against Hull City.

The 26-year-old had found himself in the bizarre position of scoring fairly regularly, yet none of his eight goals had come at home in front of the Clarets faithful.

“It’s taken a while, a bit too long I think,” Flemming said.

“To be honest at the beginning I didn’t really think about it, because sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t score. But as soon as you get to six, seven and eight goals, people like to remind you that all of them have been away, so when it got to that point I really wanted to score at home.

“It was nice to finally get off the mark at home.”

Flemming’s header capped off an impressive first-half display from Scott Parker’s side, who created more than enough chances to add further goals to their tally.

Nevertheless, the Clarets saw out the remainder of the game with minimal fuss to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games in league and cup.

“We were really good in the first-half with the way we pressed, the way we played, the amount of chances we created,” Flemming added.

“We scored two goals but we should have scored more probably. I definitely should have scored another one!

“But there was plenty of exciting play for the fans to watch, it was high tempo and good quality, which was really pleasing.”

It’s now a quick turnaround for Parker’s side, who make the short trip to Deepdale on Saturday lunchtime to face Preston North End.

It promises to be some occasion, with Burnley set to be backed by over 6,000 fans in a packed-out away end.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game, Flemming said: “I was pretty surprised when I heard there would be 6,000 fans there, surprised in a positive way because I’ve never really heard so many away fans travelling at all.

“It’s amazing numbers and it will create an amazing atmosphere, so I can’t wait.

“Preston are always a good side, especially over the last couple of years where they’ve tried to push towards the play-offs.

“If you catch them on one of those days where they’re good, like when we played them at home, it’s definitely not an easy game. It’s a good team we have to be aware of but we’re confident we can get the three points.”