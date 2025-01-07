Burnley's updated promotion odds after derby win as Leeds United stall and Sheffield United and Sunderland win

Zian Flemming’s second-half header ensured the East Lancashire bragging rights remained in Burnley for another year as Scott Parker’s men, who are now unbeaten in their last 13 games, claimed a 1-0 win at Ewood.

Elsewhere at the top of the division, Leeds squandered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Hull City, while Sheffield United and Sunderland beat Watford and Portsmouth respectively.

The top four now boast a nine-point gap to Middlesbrough in fifth after Michael Carrick’s side were held at home by Cardiff City.