Burnley's updated promotion odds after derby win as Leeds United stall and Sheffield United and Sunderland win

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 7th Jan 2025, 08:00 GMT
Burnley cut the gap to league leaders Leeds United to a single point at the weekend with their big derby win over Blackburn Rovers.

Zian Flemming’s second-half header ensured the East Lancashire bragging rights remained in Burnley for another year as Scott Parker’s men, who are now unbeaten in their last 13 games, claimed a 1-0 win at Ewood.

Elsewhere at the top of the division, Leeds squandered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Hull City, while Sheffield United and Sunderland beat Watford and Portsmouth respectively.

The top four now boast a nine-point gap to Middlesbrough in fifth after Michael Carrick’s side were held at home by Cardiff City.

Following the weekend’s action, the bookies have issued their latest prediction for the final Championship table – here’s the latest odds for to win the title:

Relegation odds: 1/12

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1/12 Photo: Dan Mullan

Relegation odds: 11/10

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11/10 Photo: Bryn Lennon

Relegation odds: 15/8

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 15/8 Photo: Stu Forster

Relegation odds: 2/1

4. 21st: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 2/1 Photo: Matt McNulty

