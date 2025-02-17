Burnley's upcoming opponents axe boss after overseeing seven defeats in nine games

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley’s upcoming opponents Swansea City have sacked head coach Luke Williams after a run of seven defeats in nine.
Read More
32 more fan pictures of the 6,000 Burnley fans at Deepdale for Preston North End...

Williams leaves the South Wales outfit after 13 months in charge, leaving the Swans 17th in the table, eight points clear of the bottom three.

An alarming slide in form culminated with a 3-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Stoke City at the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swansea were only four points outside the play-off places in ninth after post-Christmas wins over QPR and Luton Town.

But they have since taken just four points from a possible 27, resulting in Williams losing his job.

The Clarets head to Swansea on March 15.

Williams’ assistant Ryan Harley and first-team coach analyst George Lawtey have also left the club.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Luke Williams, Manager of Swansea City acknowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City FC and Swansea City AFC at Bet365 Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Luke Williams, Manager of Swansea City acknowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City FC and Swansea City AFC at Bet365 Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Luke Williams, Manager of Swansea City acknowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City FC and Swansea City AFC at Bet365 Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The Swans have confirmed assistant head coach Alan Sheehan will assume the role of interim boss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Luke has led the club through some challenging periods and we appreciate his hard work.

“I am aware of the effort he and his staff have put in throughout the last 13 months for Swansea City. I want to personally thank Luke, Ryan and George for their dedication and the sacrifices they have made on behalf of the club.

“Unfortunately, since the turn of the year our performances and results have not been of the standard required at this level. Ultimately, that has led us to conclude a change is required in order to bring about an improvement in our showings on the pitch.

“We will keep supporters informed of developments when we are in a position to announce a new head coach, while Alan, his staff and our squad focus on our upcoming fixtures.”

Related topics:BurnleyAlan SheehanSwansea CityStoke City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice