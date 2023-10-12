Burnley's Sander Berge opens up on relationship with Norwegian teammates Erling Haaland & Martin Odegaard
The 25-year-old will be hoping to feature when Norway take on Cyprus and Spain in their Euro 2024 qualifier double header over the next week.
Up first is a trip to Cyprus tonight (7.45pm kick-off), where the midfielder could play in the same side as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.
The Manchester City and Arsenal stars are undoubtedly the biggest names in the Norwegian side, but Berge just sees them as normal, every day people.
“Obviously they’ve done incredible, both of them since they came to Arsenal and Man City, which are two of the biggest clubs out there,” he told Burnley’s official website.
“They’re great teammates of mine, good friends outside of football, I see them more like that than the superstars they’ve gone on to be.
“But yeah, it’s nice to play with them, they have a huge personality on the pitch but also incredible skills, they give us a lot as a team. It’s always nice to see them.”
Norway still hold a slim chance of qualifying for next year’s tournament in Germany, sitting third in their group behind Spain and group leaders Scotland.
But realistically, they must beat Spain in Oslo on Sunday if they’re to finish in the top two.
“It’s always very enjoyable and a proud moment to represent your own country,” Berge said of his call-up.
“Two big games coming up for us, Cyprus away and Spain home, which will be huge and everyone is obviously looking forward to Spain home which will be a full crowd in Oslo.
“To get to play against the best in the world is always a nice test for us. The qualification is still ongoing and we still have a chance there and so we have to take it.
“All in all, it’s always nice to meet and catch up with the lads and play a different type of game, different style, different teammates.
“The switch sometimes makes you reset a little bit, what we’ve done here, then you come back and you’re fresh for another go.”