Burnley's relegation rivals on 'verge' of axing boss & replacing him with former Wolves & Tottenham manager

Burnley’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest are on the “verge” of axing under-pressure boss Steve Cooper and replacing him with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forest have won just one of their last 13 games, leaving them 17th and five points above the relegation zone.

Questions have been raised about Cooper’s future for a number of weeks now, but it’s now claimed owner Evangelos Marinakis is due to wield the axe ahead of this weekend’s game against Bournemouth.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed an announcement could be imminent.

"Nuno Espirito Santo, on the verge of being appointed as new Nottingham Forest head coach,” he wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Talks at advanced stages as reported yesterday.

“Understand Nuno Espirito Santo is on his way to England right now — as he’s set to sign as new Nottingham Forest head coach.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Steve Cooper, Manager of Nottingham Forest acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest at Molineux on December 09, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“Agreement imminent, he will replace Steve Cooper if all goes to plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Espirito Santo is currently out of work after being dismissed by the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad early in November, months after winning the title.

His most recent Premier League post was an ill-fated 17-game spell at Spurs that ended in November 2021. Before that, he led Wolves into the top flight and kept them there for three seasons.

Cooper first joined Forest in September 2021 and led them away from the Championship relegation zone to the play-offs, where they beat Huddersfield Town at Wembley to reach the top flight.