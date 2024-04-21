Burnley's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest release extraordinary statement about VAR decisions after defeat to Everton
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park this afternoon in a crucial encounter in the fight against relegation.
Following Burnley’s 4-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday, they’re now just three points adrift of Forest in 17th with only four games left to play.
Sean Dyche did his old side a favour by mastermind a victory against Forest this afternoon thanks to goals from Idrissa Gueye and former Claret Dwight McNeil.
Forest, however, were left angered at what they deemed to be "three extremely poor decisions".
All three incidents were looked at by VAR but referee Anthony Taylor was told to allow play to continue in each scenario.
In an extraordinary statement released on the club’s official X account straight after the game, Forest appeared to accused VAR official Stuart Attwell of bias, suggesting he’s a fan of Luton Town - another side involved in the relegation battle.
Forest said they will now “consider its options”.
“Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept,” the club wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.
“NFFC will now consider its options.”
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Espirito Santo added: "I don’t understand the reason [why none of the calls went in their favour], the decisions of Anthony Taylor or Stuart Attwell the VAR. I don’t understand because I see the images.
"This is a genuine feeling that has been with us. We are trying to ignore it, but so many times it’s repeating bad decisions against us and even taking things away from us.
"It’s very difficult to control the players and ask them to be focused and myself, trying to be composed because it’s been very hard.
"Of course the situation we’re in doesn’t help, we’re starting to get some stress and some fear, but it is not an excuse. It’s been clear what has been happening to us, not just in this game.”
