Burnley's relegation rivals hit with surprise points deduction - but it won't apply this season

However, because the payments occurred while they were in the EFL, the Blades’ two-points deduction will occur when they return to the Championship.

Given Chris Wilder’s side sit bottom of the Premier League table, nine points adrift of safety, it’s likely to come into force next season.

In a statement, the EFL say that Sheffield United “defaulted on a number of payments to other clubs” and those cumulatively were in excess of 500 days.

As well as the straight two-point deduction at the start of their next EFL season, the Blades have also been stumped with a further two points suspended until the end of the same campaign.

That deduction will be activated if they default on any payment due to another club under a transfer or compensation agreement for more than five business days after the due date for the payment.

A club statement read: "Sheffield United notes today's statement from the EFL with regards to breaches by the club of regulations 52.2.3 and 52.2.4 in the 2022/23 season.

"It has been agreed that the Blades will commence the next season in which the club is subject to the EFL's jurisdiction with a two-point deduction. The club's position in the proceedings was that the relevant sums relied on by the EFL had been paid in full, on several occasions only days after they were initially due, or renegotiated with new future payment dates adhered to before the club was notified of the referral.

"The club has co-operated with the EFL to reach a negotiated settlement on the issues in question.

"While disappointed to have the deduction imposed upon the return to the EFL and highlighting that awaiting overdue monies from several other clubs effected Sheffield United's financial situation, the club took the view that it was better to reach an agreement which minimised the risks of a higher deduction or further transfer embargoes being imposed, and being distracted by lengthy and costly legal proceedings.