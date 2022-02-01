Burnley's £8m snub delights opposition manager, Aston Villa's £50m transfer decision

The Clarets new boy, who joined from Wolfsburg for £12m, gave his first interview after joining the club, and said: “It's always difficult to describe yourself, but I'm a hard-working player, I try to give everything every single match, to give 100% for the team.
“I think I am a striker with a strong mentality, and scoring goals is my biggest quality. I think I am also good in the link up play.
“I had some really good talks and after the conversations I had with the owner and the people here, I felt a lot of appreciation and a warm feeling. I looked into it, the side and the history, to see if it fit me, and I got a feeling it was something that would perfectly fit me.
“I as a player and Burnley as a club are quite similar. I did my research and I saw the history over the last few years. Not so long ago they played in Europe here. I am looking forward to being part of the club.
“I think for me as a football player but as a human being, I can compare myself to Burnley as a club. The way of thinking, the mindset and the ambitions they have.”
Meanwhile, the Clarets are gearing up for their return to Premier League action, and are preparing to face Watford at Turf Moor next Saturday, in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the relegation battle.
