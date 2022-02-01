Burnley's £8m snub delights opposition manager, Aston Villa's £50m transfer decision

The Clarets new boy, who joined from Wolfsburg for £12m, gave his first interview after joining the club, and said: “It's always difficult to describe yourself, but I'm a hard-working player, I try to give everything every single match, to give 100% for the team.

“I think I am a striker with a strong mentality, and scoring goals is my biggest quality. I think I am also good in the link up play.

“I had some really good talks and after the conversations I had with the owner and the people here, I felt a lot of appreciation and a warm feeling. I looked into it, the side and the history, to see if it fit me, and I got a feeling it was something that would perfectly fit me.

“I as a player and Burnley as a club are quite similar. I did my research and I saw the history over the last few years. Not so long ago they played in Europe here. I am looking forward to being part of the club.

“I think for me as a football player but as a human being, I can compare myself to Burnley as a club. The way of thinking, the mindset and the ambitions they have.”

Meanwhile, the Clarets are gearing up for their return to Premier League action, and are preparing to face Watford at Turf Moor next Saturday, in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the relegation battle.

Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to yesterday's enthralling transfer deadline day continues:

1. Botman on failed Magpies move Newcastle United transfer target Sven Botman has revealed he "thought it would be fun" to be part of the club's "great project", after they failed to get a deal over the line. Lille refused to budge on their valuation of the gifted youngster. (Voetbal International)

2. Hornets miss out on Henderson Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson is believed to have missed out on a late loan move to Watford. The Red Devils also refused to let Jesse Lingard go, despite keen interest from Newcastle and West Ham. (Evening Standard)

3. Hammers missed out on Ramsey The likes of West Ham, Wolves and Aston Villa were given the opportunity to sign Juventus' Aaron Ramsey, before the player opted to join Rangers. The Wales international could also have potentially rejoined his former club Arsenal. (JOE)

4. Enciso turns down Seagulls Libertad wonderkid Julio Enciso is said to have turned down a move to Brighton due to tax reasons. He came close to joining the Seagulls for £8m on deadline day, but the player and his entourage reportedly got cold feet due to financial aspect of the move. (Sport Witness)