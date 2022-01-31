Wout Weghorst's first words after completing Burnley move

Wout Weghorst sounds tailor-made for Sean Dyche' s side, and vice versa.

Asked to describe himself, the new Burnley number nine said: "It's always difficult to describe yourself, but I'm a hard-working player, I try to give everything every single match, to give 100% for the team.

"I think I am a striker with a strong mentality, and scoring goals is my biggest quality.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wout Weghorst

"I think I am also good in the link up play."

For Dyche, whose mantras include 'the minimum requirement is maximum effort', it will be music to his ears.

And Weghorst admits he has a good feeling about his new surroundings after completing a £12m switch from Wolfsburg: "I had some really good talks and after the conversations I had with the owner and the people here, I felt a lot of appreciation and a warm feeling.

"I looked into it, the side and the history, to see if it fit me, and I got a feeling it was something that would perfectly fit me.

"I as a player and Burnley as a club are quite similar.

"I did my research and I saw the history over the last few years. Not so long ago they played in Europe here. I am looking forward to being part of the club.

"I think for me as a football player but as a human being, I can compare myself to Burnley as a club. The way of thinking, the mindset and the ambitions they have."

The first ambition, however, has to be to maintain their Premier League status, with a pivotal game at home to Watford on Saturday, when Weghorst is expected to make his debut.

He isn't concerned by Burnley's position at the bottom of the table and is positive the side can turn things around: "The place in the table is not good and can be better, but we have some matches left.

"The main challenge now is to stay up and I am looking forward to helping that process and to be part of the history of Burnley.

"It is a great challenge, don’t live with fear, take it on and give everything.

People around here, as I have noticed in the last week, and from speaking to the coaches and some of the players of the team, I spoke with the captain, they are full of positive energy and the feeling that we will make it. I am not worried about it."

Weghorst's goal return in his homeland and in the Bundesliga is impressive - he has 130 goals in 305 career league appearances, and he is well aware of the demand on him: "The main thing as a striker is you have to score goals, it's something which I;m good at and always did my whole career.

"It's definitely something I have to bring and do here, and I will do everything to deliver and score goals.

"It was always a great deal for me to play in the Premier League and be a number nine, be a striker, with the history of the Premier League.

"It's a great opportunity and something I'm looking forward to, and I'm excited.

"It's physical, the intensity is high, like Germany, compared to Holland it will be a big difference. I think the Premier League will be the next step again, for me it's the toughest competition in the world.

"It will be a nice challenge and I'm looking forward to giving everything.

"I am really happy, the week and the nine days from talking and thinking and conversations are behind me and now I can play football. Saturday is the first match and a really important one. I cannot wait.

"To train and play football, I love it. Hopefully at training it might sometimes be dry and nice weather sometimes!"

And he had a message to his new supporters: "I will give 100% to the club and the people who watch every game. I will give 100% from the first to last match, I will do my best and try to give everything with my heart and soul.