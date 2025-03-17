Burnley's predicted final finish as Sheffield United reclaim second place but Leeds United are held
Scott Parker’s men briefly leapfrogged Sheffield United into second place following Saturday’s routine 2-0 win against Swansea City.
Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony were among the goals as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 25 games.
But the Blades reclaimed their spot in the automatic promotion places after edging past city rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the Steel City derby.
But with Leeds United only drawing 2-2 with QPR, there’s now only two points separating the top three sides heading into the final eight games of the season.
Sunderland are now out of the picture after losing 3-0 to Coventry City to fall a further nine points adrift of the Clarets.
Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Here it is in full:
Predicted final table
- Leeds United – 96.69pts
- Sheffield United – 94.56pts
- Burnley – 92.95pts
- Sunderland – 82.00pts
- Coventry – 70.75pts
- West Brom – 69.91pts
- Bristol City – 68.21pts
- Middlesbrough – 65.54pts
- Sheffield Wednesday – 63.58pts
- Watford – 62.18pts
- Blackburn Rovers – 62.14pts
- Millwall – 60.99pts
- Norwich City – 60.02pts
- Preston North End – 58.69pts
- QPR – 55.11pts
- Swansea City – 54.20pts
- Portsmouth – 52.09pts
- Hull City – 51.89pts
- Oxford United – 50.00 pts
- Stoke City – 48.20pts
- Cardiff City – 47.78pts
- Derby County – 47.10pts
- Luton Town – 43.75pts
- Plymouth Argyle – 40.47pts