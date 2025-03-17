Burnley's predicted final finish as Sheffield United reclaim second place but Leeds United are held

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 17th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley head into the international break sitting third in the Championship table.
placeholder image
Scott Parker’s men briefly leapfrogged Sheffield United into second place following Saturday’s routine 2-0 win against Swansea City.

Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony were among the goals as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 25 games.

But the Blades reclaimed their spot in the automatic promotion places after edging past city rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the Steel City derby.

But with Leeds United only drawing 2-2 with QPR, there’s now only two points separating the top three sides heading into the final eight games of the season.

Sunderland are now out of the picture after losing 3-0 to Coventry City to fall a further nine points adrift of the Clarets.

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Jaidon Anthony celebrates his goal against Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Jaidon Anthony celebrates his goal against Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Here it is in full:

Predicted final table

  1. Leeds United – 96.69pts
  2. Sheffield United – 94.56pts
  3. Burnley – 92.95pts
  4. Sunderland – 82.00pts
  5. Coventry – 70.75pts
  6. West Brom – 69.91pts
  7. Bristol City – 68.21pts
  8. Middlesbrough – 65.54pts
  9. Sheffield Wednesday – 63.58pts
  10. Watford – 62.18pts
  11. Blackburn Rovers – 62.14pts
  12. Millwall – 60.99pts
  13. Norwich City – 60.02pts
  14. Preston North End – 58.69pts
  15. QPR – 55.11pts
  16. Swansea City – 54.20pts
  17. Portsmouth – 52.09pts
  18. Hull City – 51.89pts
  19. Oxford United – 50.00 pts
  20. Stoke City – 48.20pts
  21. Cardiff City – 47.78pts
  22. Derby County – 47.10pts
  23. Luton Town – 43.75pts
  24. Plymouth Argyle – 40.47pts
