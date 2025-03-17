Burnley's predicted final finish as Sheffield United reclaim second place but Leeds United are held

Burnley head into the international break sitting third in the Championship table.

Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony were among the goals as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 25 games.

But the Blades reclaimed their spot in the automatic promotion places after edging past city rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the Steel City derby.

But with Leeds United only drawing 2-2 with QPR, there’s now only two points separating the top three sides heading into the final eight games of the season.

Sunderland are now out of the picture after losing 3-0 to Coventry City to fall a further nine points adrift of the Clarets.

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Predicted final table

Leeds United – 96.69pts Sheffield United – 94.56pts Burnley – 92.95pts Sunderland – 82.00pts Coventry – 70.75pts West Brom – 69.91pts Bristol City – 68.21pts Middlesbrough – 65.54pts Sheffield Wednesday – 63.58pts Watford – 62.18pts Blackburn Rovers – 62.14pts Millwall – 60.99pts Norwich City – 60.02pts Preston North End – 58.69pts QPR – 55.11pts Swansea City – 54.20pts Portsmouth – 52.09pts Hull City – 51.89pts Oxford United – 50.00 pts Stoke City – 48.20pts Cardiff City – 47.78pts Derby County – 47.10pts Luton Town – 43.75pts Plymouth Argyle – 40.47pts