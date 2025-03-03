Burnley's predicted final finish as Sheffield United and Sunderland win, but leaders Leeds United are held

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 08:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley resume their promotion push tomorrow night following their midweek disappointment in the FA Cup.
Read More
'Sort of embarrassing': Josh Brownhill's brutal Burnley take on miserable Presto...

Scott Parker’s side now have one sole focus for the remainder of the campaign after being knocked out of the cup at the fifth round stage on Saturday.

The Clarets, who made nine changes to their side, were well beaten, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Deepdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Burnley were in cup action, leaders Leeds dropped points with a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom.

Parker’s men now find themselves five points adrift of the automatic promotion spots though after Sheffield United held on for a 2-1 win away to QPR.

Sunderland, meanwhile, kept themselves in the frame with a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Burnley will be looking to keep up the pressure on the top two when they play their game in hand away to Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
PRESTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: A young fan of Burnley shows support for their team during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on March 01, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)PRESTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: A young fan of Burnley shows support for their team during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on March 01, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
PRESTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: A young fan of Burnley shows support for their team during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on March 01, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Here it is in full:

Predicted final table

  1. Leeds United – 99.25pts
  2. Sheffield United – 92.40pts
  3. Burnley – 90.98pts
  4. Sunderland – 83.28pts
  5. Coventry – 69.84pts
  6. West Brom – 69.05pts
  7. Blackburn – 67.47pts
  8. Middlesbrough – 65.95pts
  9. Bristol City – 65.03pts
  10. Watford – 64.17pts
  11. Norwich – 64.04pts
  12. Sheffield Wednesday – 60.32pts
  13. Millwall – 60.23pts
  14. Preston – 58.59pts
  15. QPR – 57.15pts
  16. Swansea – 54.20pts
  17. Portsmouth – 53.01pts
  18. Cardiff – 49.73pts
  19. Oxford – 49.53pts
  20. Hull – 49.23pts
  21. Stoke – 48.57pts
  22. Plymouth – 42.68pts
  23. Luton – 42.15pts
  24. Derby – 41.18pts
Related topics:Leeds UnitedBurnleyPreston North EndSunderlandSheffield UnitedScott ParkerDeepdaleWest BromLancashireQPR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice