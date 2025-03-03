Burnley's predicted final finish as Sheffield United and Sunderland win, but leaders Leeds United are held
Scott Parker’s side now have one sole focus for the remainder of the campaign after being knocked out of the cup at the fifth round stage on Saturday.
The Clarets, who made nine changes to their side, were well beaten, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Deepdale.
While Burnley were in cup action, leaders Leeds dropped points with a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom.
Parker’s men now find themselves five points adrift of the automatic promotion spots though after Sheffield United held on for a 2-1 win away to QPR.
Sunderland, meanwhile, kept themselves in the frame with a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Burnley will be looking to keep up the pressure on the top two when they play their game in hand away to Cardiff City on Tuesday night.
Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Here it is in full:
Predicted final table
- Leeds United – 99.25pts
- Sheffield United – 92.40pts
- Burnley – 90.98pts
- Sunderland – 83.28pts
- Coventry – 69.84pts
- West Brom – 69.05pts
- Blackburn – 67.47pts
- Middlesbrough – 65.95pts
- Bristol City – 65.03pts
- Watford – 64.17pts
- Norwich – 64.04pts
- Sheffield Wednesday – 60.32pts
- Millwall – 60.23pts
- Preston – 58.59pts
- QPR – 57.15pts
- Swansea – 54.20pts
- Portsmouth – 53.01pts
- Cardiff – 49.73pts
- Oxford – 49.53pts
- Hull – 49.23pts
- Stoke – 48.57pts
- Plymouth – 42.68pts
- Luton – 42.15pts
- Derby – 41.18pts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.