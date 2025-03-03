Burnley's predicted final finish as Sheffield United and Sunderland win, but leaders Leeds United are held

Burnley resume their promotion push tomorrow night following their midweek disappointment in the FA Cup.

Scott Parker’s side now have one sole focus for the remainder of the campaign after being knocked out of the cup at the fifth round stage on Saturday.

The Clarets, who made nine changes to their side, were well beaten, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Deepdale.

While Burnley were in cup action, leaders Leeds dropped points with a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom.

Parker’s men now find themselves five points adrift of the automatic promotion spots though after Sheffield United held on for a 2-1 win away to QPR.

Sunderland, meanwhile, kept themselves in the frame with a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Burnley will be looking to keep up the pressure on the top two when they play their game in hand away to Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Here it is in full:

Predicted final table

Leeds United – 99.25pts Sheffield United – 92.40pts Burnley – 90.98pts Sunderland – 83.28pts Coventry – 69.84pts West Brom – 69.05pts Blackburn – 67.47pts Middlesbrough – 65.95pts Bristol City – 65.03pts Watford – 64.17pts Norwich – 64.04pts Sheffield Wednesday – 60.32pts Millwall – 60.23pts Preston – 58.59pts QPR – 57.15pts Swansea – 54.20pts Portsmouth – 53.01pts Cardiff – 49.73pts Oxford – 49.53pts Hull – 49.23pts Stoke – 48.57pts Plymouth – 42.68pts Luton – 42.15pts Derby – 41.18pts