Burnley's Monday night opener, early derby and horrible midweek trip: Talking points from 2024/25 fixture list

For the third consecutive season, Burnley’s opening game of the season will take place in front of the TV cameras.

After Friday night clashes against Huddersfield Town and Manchester City got their previous two campaigns underway, the Clarets will this time make the trip to Kenilworth Road on a Monday night (8pm kick-off).

It’s a tricky first game for the new man in the dugout, facing a side that will also be hotly tipped for promotion having been relegated alongside Burnley from the Premier League last season.

Recent omens are good, however, with Burnley having won all four of their last trips to Kenilworth Road, including a dramatic 2-1 win last season – which was one of just five league victories.

Games against Cardiff City (H) and Sunderland (A) follow, but the main talking point will be an early East Lancashire derby against the old foes in Burnley’s fourth game of the season.

The first derby against Blackburn takes place at Turf Moor before the Clarets make the short return journey to Ewood Park on Saturday, January 4.

As with all these fixtures, the date and kick-off times are subject to change. Given the new TV deal with Sky Sports, expect several of them to change.

The fixture computer has thrown up a delightful trip to Devon to face Plymouth Argyle on a Wednesday night on January 22. The Green Army also have a midweek trek to Turf Moor to look forward to on Tuesday, October 1.

Other than that, Burnley’s midweek away fixtures aren’t too bad, with trips to Hull City, West Brom and Derby County pencilled in the diary.

The Clarets have been handed two away games in the space of just four days over the festive period, with a Boxing Day clash against Sheffield United followed by Middlesbrough at the Riverside on December 29. Stoke City at home follows on New Year’s Day.

Burnley are also away at Watford on Good Friday before hosting promotion rivals Sheffield United on Easter Monday.