Burnley's Luca Koleosho completes loan move back to former club Espanyol

Burnley winger Luca Koleosho has completed his loan move back to Espanyol.

The 20-year-old will spend the season with the La Liga outfit in a bid to gain more minutes after falling down the pecking order at Turf Moor.

Koleosho returns to an Espanyol side that sold the winger to Burnley for a £2.6m fee in the summer of 2023.

Espanyol are soon due to be taken over by Clarets chairman Alan Pace – through investment arm Velocity Sport Limited – although the move has yet to be officially ratified.

Explaining the move during this afternoon’s press conference, manager Scott Parker said: “We see Luca's quality. Everyone sees Luca's quality.

“It probably comes down to game time and this being something Luca wanted. He wanted guaranteed game time and I can't guarantee him that, so it was probably best for all parties - for Luca's development, for us as a football club as well.

“We still think extremely highly of Luca, so he heads out to go and get some football and go and get some minutes. That's what he's done and we wish him all the best.”

Koleosho was left out of Burnley's squad for their season opener against Tottenham (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Koleosho made an impressive start to life at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany, making 15 appearances during the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

His progress was halted by a serious knee injury, however, which kept him out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

The Italy Under-21 international returned the following season and was a regular starter during the opening weeks of the Championship season under Scott Parker.

While the wide man ended the campaign with 30 appearances to his name, he was largely a substitute, only starting one league game between mid-January and the end of the campaign.

Jaidon Anthony was preferred to Koleosho on the left, while Marcus Edwards took the role on the other flank following his January arrival.

Since the Clarets won automatic promotion, Loum Tchouana – another winger – has arrived from Lazio, while Jacob Bruun Larsen has also returned to the club.

