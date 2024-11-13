Burnley's Josh Brownhill clears up Jay Rodriguez penalty confusion following late Swansea City showing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Brownhill has moved to clarify that Jay Rodriguez will always be Burnley’s penalty taker whenever he’s on the pitch.

It comes after the veteran striker came off the bench to score Burnley’s stoppage-time winner from the spot against Swansea City.

Brownhill initially took hold of the ball and stood over the penalty spot as Swansea’s players demonstrated with the referee. But when it came to the decisive moment, the skipper handed the ball over to Rodriguez who sent former Claret Lawrence Vigouroux the wrong way.

“Jay is the penalty taker when he’s on the pitch,” Brownhill told Clarets+. “His experience speaks for itself, he’s scored away at some big grounds and scored some big penalties.

“I don’t think there’s anybody else you want taking a pressure penalty. Yes I had the ball but if anything, that was just if they came to me with little mind games they’d come to me and not him, then he goes and gets the ball and sticks it in the back of the net.

“Obviously it was against Vigs, which also added to the mind games, but that just shows you the composure of Jay and how much it means for him to score, with him being a Burnley lad. I’m always delighted when he scores.”

It was a much-needed win for the Clarets, who had endured a four-game run without three points prior to the late Swansea triumph.

Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill embrace after Burnley's late winner from the spot against Swansea City.

“Ideally we would have liked to have scored a lot earlier than that, and I can see why it was frustrating, but I thought we played really well for the majority of the game,” Brownhill added.

“For Jay I’m absolutely delighted because when he gets on late on, we get the penalty and there’s a bit of pressure, but Jay is the man.

“A win like this is deserved. We were unlucky not to come away with the win at West Brom the other night, because we had a couple of big chances and of course there’s the goal that wasn’t given, which was frustrating.

“This was a new game though against a tough opposition that like to keep the ball, but for us we tried to start on the front foot, try and get after them and overall I felt we deserved the win.”