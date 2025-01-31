Burnley's Jay Rodriguez linked with January move to big-spending League One outfit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Rodriguez’s Burnley love affair could be about to end – with reports suggesting he’s closing in on a move to ambitious League One outfit Wrexham.

The 35-year-old has made 310 appearances for his hometown club over two spells, scoring 76 times.

The forward’s game time has been severely limited this season, however, making just 10 starts in league and cup. In recent weeks he’s found himself regularly featuring on the bench alongside January returnee Ashley Barnes, with Zian Flemming the preferred option in the number nine position.

The Clarets legend is also entering into the final six months of his contract at Turf Moor.

The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath is now reporting that Rodriguez could now be on the move ahead of Monday night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Big-spending Wrexham looks to be the destination, with the League One promotion-chasers reportedly willing to offer Rodriguez £15,000 a week.

It comes off the back of Phil Parkinson’s side signing Sam Smith from third tier rivals Reading for a £2m fee earlier this week.

“Wrexham showing huge ambition in League One,” McGrath wrote on X.

“In for Jay Rodriguez from Burnley in package worth £15k per week including add-ons. Sam Smith signed from Reading.”

Pete O’Rourke, of Football Insider, has since reported a deal has been agreed and the forward is currently in Wales to finalise talks and complete his medical.

Burnley have been contacted for comment.

Speaking on Thursday, Clarets boss Scott Parker conceded there could be some outgoings before the deadline.