Burnley FC: Scott Parker makes Mike Tresor and Shurandy Sambo transfer admission ahead of deadline day
The duo are two players that have barely featured for the Clarets this season, with Sambo’s last appearance coming back in August.
Since then, he’s struggled to even make the match day squad and has dropped even further down the pecking order following the January arrival of Oliver Sonne.
Tresor, meanwhile, has yet to be named in a squad since coming off the bench against Reading in the FA Cup earlier this month.
When asked if the duo are likely to depart before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Monday, Parker said: “Maybe, yeah. Maybe there's a possibility on certain players who obviously have not had a lot of game time.
“Yes, there could be an option there.”
Parker has consistently remarked this month that Burnley’s bloated squad has been in need of trimming. Since then, the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji have left on loan.
While the need for further outgoings isn’t as much of a priority now, Parker admits there could still be some that depart before the window closes.
“It's still maybe an option for us,” he said.
“The winter transfer window is just having to be reactive sometimes. It's just such a difficult window. It's a small window and certain clubs may come for certain players in that and it could be from one day to the next, so we'll see.
“I couldn't comment either way. I wouldn't want to sit here and say, ‘yeah well, there's players that are not leaving’ and then they do, so we’ll see.”
While transfer windows are normally dominated by talk of new signings, Parker will be equally delighted if none of his star players are poached.
“That's why it's such a hard window,” he said. “You never want to lose your best players and we're in exactly that position.
“We sit where we do in the league. We've done really well at this point. We want to keep this group together as much as we can.”
