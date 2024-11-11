Burnley's James Trafford handed England call-up as Southampton man forced to withdraw through injury

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been called up to the England squad for their forthcoming Nations League games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old replaces Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, who has been forced to withdraw as a result of injury.

Ramsdale is one of eight players to drop out of Lee Carsley’s squad along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrad Branthwaite, Tino Livramento, Morgan Rogers and Jarrod Bowen have also received late call-ups. Former Burnley loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis has also received his first ever call-up.

Trafford, promoted from the Under-21 side, will now be hoping to claim his first senior cap for the Three Lions, who face Greece away and the Republic of Ireland at home.

He will face competition from Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson.

It’s not the first time Trafford has been named in the senior squad, as he was also named as part of England’s initial 33-man squad for Euro 2024, only to be omitted when Gareth Southgate whittled down the numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: James Trafford of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The former Bolton Wanderers loanee has enjoyed a strong season with the Clarets, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding just six league goals.

Trafford has been a regular starter for the Under-21s, picking up 19 caps. He was also the number one as Carsley’s Three Lions won the 2023 European Championships, when he managed to finish the entire tournament without conceding a goal.

Elsewhere, Bashir Humphreys (England U21), Connor Roberts (Wales), Josh Cullen (Ireland), Hannibal (Tunisia), Jeremy Sarmiento (Ecuador) and Andreas Hountondji (Benin) will also be in action over the upcoming international break.