Burnley's 'exceptional' records remain intact ahead of decisive promotion run-in with Leeds United and Sheffield United

Despite dropping points at Derby, Burnley’s remarkable records remain intact ahead of the final run-in.

Scott Parker’s men extended their unbeaten run in the league to 28 games on Tuesday night with their goalless draw at Pride Park.

After conceding to Coventry City at the weekend, the Clarets also got back on the clean sheet trail with their 29th shutout of the season – meaning they’re now just one short of the all-time English league record.

While Burnley’s display against the Rams was far from pretty, their defensive resolve and character came to the fore once again.

“We've been exceptional for the majority of this season,” Parker said.

“We come here [to Derby], it’s given us a platform to walk out of here with a point and it's been vitally important. This one's boxed off now and there’s five left now.

“The most important thing now is we move on to Norwich, which is another massive game for us now on Friday.”

Scott Parker applauds the Burnley fans at full time following the draw with Derby County. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

While Burnley looked a little toothless in attack against Derby, they did enjoy a spell early on where they created two or three good openings.

Parker accepts to get the three points his side needed to capitalise in that moment before they faced Derby’s aerial bombardment.

“During that half-hour spell, we needed to obviously try and get our noses in front and maybe the game becomes a little bit different for us,” the Clarets boss added.

“The back end of the first-half, they gained a bit of pressure by camping us in that final third, but we defended it well.

“Second-half, there were a couple of little bits but there was nothing really to shout about and the game ends in a 0-0 draw.”

When asked if his side could have done more to wrestle back control of the game, Parker said: “I just think it's part of the game. You always speak to the team about momentum and momentum swung a little bit. For sure, it swung a little bit.

“Could we control that a little bit better? I'm not sure because if the ball's going in certain areas, you have to defend that. You're nowhere near your goal.

“You want to try and not concede corners and not concede throw-ins because that pressure comes a little bit more.

“I think at that point, if you can't gain momentum, you need to defend it and stand up to it and we did that very well. That's a huge positive.”