Burnley's double award-winner Josh Cullen always believed boss Vincent Kompany would be a huge success

The Clarets' double award winner, having also scooped the Players' Player of the Season accolade, knew the ex-Belgium international was destined for big things at Turf Moor.

The 27-year-old midfielder played 55 times under the Manchester City legend at Anderlecht, alongside defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, after switching to the Belgian Pro League from West Ham United in October 2020.

Having become the club's sixth signing of the summer, he said: "When I first signed I was sceptical of saying it but I knew how good a manager he was and I knew he would be a success here.

Burnley players celebrate The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Cardiff City - Monday 8th May 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I can probably say it now we've been promoted and won the league and how well the season has gone. Massive credit to him and I'm sure all the lads would say the same.

"We learn so much not only from him but his staff every day and we feel like we are always improving and getting better as a team."

Cullen, who also had spells on loan at Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, hit a half-century of games for the champions across all competitions this season.

He's been integral to the club's success as the Premier League newcomers reached 101 points having embarked on a 22-game unbeaten run, lost just three times all term, and concluded with both the best attacking and defensive statistics in the division.

Speaking at Burnley Town Hall, after collecting his prizes, he said: "It means a lot. To get the recognition for decent performances over the year is great.