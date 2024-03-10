Burnley's confirmed line-up to face West Ham as Josh Brownhill named on bench

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after the Clarets were much improved, in terms of their performance, against Bournemouth last week – although ultimately they still succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

Josh Brownhill missed that game through suspension, but he returns to the fold by being named on the Burnley bench.

The Clarets are otherwise unchanged, with Jordan Beyer once again missing out through injury.

Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all remain long-term absentees.

Ameen Al-Dakhil also misses out again, having not featured since January 31.

As for West Ham, former Claret Maxwel Cornet misses out through injury while Aaron Cresswell replaces Emerson at left-back, after the Brazilian picked up a knock during the midweek Europa League defeat to SC Freiburg.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Danny Ings, another former Burnley man, is named on the substitute’s bench for David Moyes’ side.

TEAMS

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell, Phillips, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Alvarez, Ogbonna, Earthy, Mubama, Antonio, Ings

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez