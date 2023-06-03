Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley opens up on surgery rehab after suffering injury with loan club Hibernian

The 20-year-old has now returned to Turf Moor after spending the second half of last season on loan with SPL outfit Hibernian.

The defender missed Hibs’ final game of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered in their 4-2 win against Celtic.

According to Hibs boss Lee Johnson, Egan-Riley is now facing a recovery period of three to four months.

Opening up on his setback, Egan-Riley admits he was suffering with a “niggle” heading into the Celtic game.

“I got the injury in the Celtic match,” he told the club’s official website.

“We actually won the game which was a bit crazy because we were the underdogs in that game.

“It was a little bit sore in training a few days before but I knew I was never going to miss that game with a little niggle.

“Then around the hour mark I hit a diagonal pass and I felt it and knew as soon as it left my foot, I knew it was gone.”

The centre-back was a summer signing for the Clarets from Manchester City and made six appearances under Vincent Kompany before being loaned out, three of those coming in the Carabao Cup.

Egan-Riley made 14 appearances for Hibs after signing on loan during the January transfer window.

Johnson recently suggested Hibs were keen to bring him back on loan next season, but his injury setback might have scuppered those plans.

Egan-Riley isn’t looking too far ahead though, with his only focus on his recovery period over the summer period.

“With surgery I won’t be able to do anything for a couple of weeks rehab wise,” he added.

“But then I will come back in and begin the rehab process with the medical and sports science staff here at Burnley.

“I will most likely do the whole of pre-season here and get through the comeback and then see where I am at.