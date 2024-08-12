Burnley's Championship rivals part ways with manager just one game into the new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley haven’t even played their opening game of the season yet and already one of their Championship rivals has parted way with their manager.

Preston North End have this morning confirmed Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent.

The 45-year-old’s departure comes after the Lilywhites were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United in their season opener on Friday night.

The North End boss was booed off the pitch by sections of the home faithful.

"Preston North End can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent,” the club said in a statement.

“Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two and a half seasons as the club’s first team manager.

“Following discussions that took place on Sunday, August 11, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.

“Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.

“For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team.

“Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week.”

Overall, Lowe managed 118 games and won 47, drew 30 and lost 48. His Preston team scored 144 goals and conceded 176.

North End’s next match is at home to Sunderland, in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. They then head to Swansea City away, in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.