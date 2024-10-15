Burnley's average away Championship attendance compared to Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Oxford United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley are back on the road next weekend when they return from the international break with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw at home to Lancashire rivals Preston North End in their last outing.

The Clarets have started the season well though, sitting third after nine games – and are unbeaten in their last six.

Burnley will inevitably be backed by a healthy away following at Hillsborough at the weekend, having already sold out the away ends at the likes of Leeds United and Oxford United.

Coventry City and Leeds United lead the way in terms of highest average away backing so far this season, with an average following of 2,717.

Thanks to the information collated by websites Football Fan Banter, and The 72, we can look at the level of away support of all 24 teams. Here's how Burnley fare against their Championship rivals:

Championship away following 2024/25

1: Coventry City – 2,717 (2,982 highest away following)

= Leeds United – 2,717 (4,000 highest away following)

3: West Brom – 2,515 (3,100 highest away following)

4: Sheffield United – 2,513 (4,029 highest away following)

5: Derby County – 2,472 (3,715 highest away following)

6: Blackburn Rovers – 2,138 (5,718 highest away following)

7: Portsmouth – 2,101 (2,852 highest away following)

8: Sheffield Wednesday – 2,091 (2,992 highest away following)

9: Sunderland – 2,004 (2,140 highest away following)

10: Middlesbrough – 1,993 (3,078 highest away following)

11: Burnley – 1,936 (2,846 highest away following)

12: Oxford United – 1,931 (3,318 highest away following)

13: Luton Town – 1,650 (2,168 highest away following)

14: Bristol City – 1,634 (3,068 highest away following)

15: Norwich City – 1,631 (2,800 highest away following)

16: Cardiff City – 1,483 (1,890 highest away following)

17: Plymouth Argyle – 1,457 (2,120 highest away following)

18: Stoke City – 1,455 (1,800 highest away following)

19: QPR – 1,375 (2,362 highest away following)

20: Watford – 1,275 (1,776 highest away following)

21: Preston North End – 1,168 (2,271 highest away following)

22: Hull City – 1,132 (2,900 highest away following)

23: Millwall – 980 (1,760 highest away following)

24: Swansea City – 902 (1,787 highest away following)