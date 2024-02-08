Burnley's 25-man squad list revealed following closure of January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All clubs in the top flight must submit their new squad lists within a week after the window closes.

Only one of Burnley’s three January signings, Lorenz Assignon, has been included in the 25-man squad. That’s because Maxime Esteve and David Fofana are both registered in the Under-21 section.

Only 22 players have been registered, leaving three spots free, with a number of the club’s first-team players included in the Under-21 section.

Under Premier League rules, each squad must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the "Home Grown Player" (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be "Home Grown".

Each club must also publish an additional list of each club's registered Under-21 players who are eligible over and above the squad limit of 25 players.

The likes of James Trafford, Aaron Ramsey and Wilson Odobert fall into this category.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Lyle Foster of Burnley celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Nathan Redmond is still included in Burnley’s 25-man squad despite being ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi, Connor Roberts and Anass Zaroury are all left out after leaving Burnley on loan during January.

25-man squad list

Zeki Amdouni, Lorenz Assignon, Manuel Benson, Sander Berge, Jordan Beyer, Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Lyle Foster, Johann Gudmundsson, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Han-Noah Massengo, Arijanet Muric, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Redmond, Jay Rodriguez, Charlie Taylor, Mike Tresor, Lawrence Vigouroux, Vitinho

Selected Under-21s

Enock Agyei, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Dara Costelloe, Owen Dodgson, CJ Egan-Riley, Maxime Esteve, David Fofana, Luca Koleosho, Michael Mellon, Wilson Odobert, Aaron Ramsey, James Trafford

What is a Home-Grown Player?

A "Home Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

Rules on U21 players