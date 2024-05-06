Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite the result, the Clarets are left to reflect on a season of progression as they claim their highest ever third-tier finish.

There were five changes from the side that won the Lancashire FA Women’s Senior Cup last time out, with Emma Siddall and Naomi Hartley coming into defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monique Robinson partnered Brenna McPartlan in centre midfield, with Aimee Kelly playing on the left of the front three behind striker Laura Elford.

Burnley looked to utilise the flanks from the off, with Rhema Lord-Mears continually turning the Derby defence with long passes in behind for Kelly and Leah Embley.

The Ewes stood firm, though, and took the lead in the 24th minute when Dolcie O’Connor’s shot from range took a significant deflection to beat Lucy Farrell.

Lord-Mears almost produced an immediate reply but was denied one-on-one by goalkeeper Anna Draper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Burnley Women v Derby County Women, Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelly later found the side netting from a pinpoint Embley cross but the Clarets trailed at the break.

Derby’s top scorer Amy Sims doubled their lead from the edge of the area 10 minutes after the restart and that kicked the Clarets into life.

After lifelong Claret Hartley headed narrowly wide, McPartlan did the same and Kelly worked Draper with a powerful effort in a busy five-minute spell.

Head coach Rebecca Sawiuk looked to her bench for reinforcements, with Bella Reidford, Lizzy Hamer and Ginny Lackey all introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siddall was next to test Draper and after Amaya replaced Kelly Burnley had two late chances with Hamer rattling the bar and Elford firing wide.

Despite their best efforts a goal wasn’t forthcoming and Burnley finish the Northern Premier Division of the Women’s National League season in second place with 48 points from their 22 matches.

Full-time outfit Newcastle United finish top on 59 points.

TEAMS

Burnley: Farrell, McPartlan, Marshall, Embley, Elford, Lord-Mears (Lackey), Hartley (Wildgoose), Wilkes (Hamer), Kelly (Amaya), Siddall, Robinson (Reidford)

Derby: Draper, Sims, Steggles, Wilson, Joyce, Ward, Ashton, Jenkins, Meadows, Towers, O’Connor