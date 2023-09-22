Burnley Women's fixture against Newcastle United postponed following tragic death of Sheffield United's Maddy Cusack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rebecca Sawiuk’s side were due to face Newcastle United away this weekend in their bid to extend their lad at the top of the National League North table.
But the fixture has been postponed following the tragic passing of Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack at the age of just 27.
The game between Nottingham Forest Women v Liverpool Feds has also been called off.
Cusack started her career at Forest and was a former teammate of a number of players involved in both fixtures.
A club statement read: “Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack.
“Maddy, a women’s team player since 2019 and marketing executive for the Football Club, passed away on Wednesday.
"A respected player, Maddy last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women. Additionally, she was a valued colleague in the offices at Bramall Lane, moving over from the Sheffield United Community Foundation to the Club in 2021 to help market all areas of the Blades.”
All remaining National League fixtures that are going ahead on Sunday will hold a minute’s silence before kick-off to honour and pay tribute to Cusack.
“This news is heartbreaking,” Burnley’s head coach Sawiuk said in a tribute on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
"My love, thoughts and support are with Maddy’s family, friends and teammates/staff at this very difficult time. I heard a beautiful, emotional tribute to Maddy yesterday and I can only imagine how much light she brought to peoples lives.
“Rest in peace Maddy.”