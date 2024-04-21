Burnley Women maintain 100 per cent Turf Moor record with comprehensive win
Over 2,000 supporters watched on as the Clarets claimed a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to goals from Brenna McPartlan and Rhema Lord-Mears, as well as an own goal.
It marked a successful return to the club’s historic home venue, where the women’s team were playing for only the second time in their history.
Liverpool Feds also provided the opposition at Turf Moor last season, where Burnley secured a dramatic 2-1 victory.
There were three changes to the side that started against Stoke City last time out, with Georgia Marshall coming into the defence.
The two other tweaks came to the three in behind the striker, with Lord-Mears and Amaya both given the nod.
Burnley started quickly as Laura Elford and Aimee Kelly both shot straight at Feds ‘keeper Rachael Norney in the opening five minutes.
They didn’t have to wait long for the opening goal though, which arrived on 15 minutes when Norney could only half deal with a Lord-Mears corner and the ball fell to Northern Ireland international McPartlan, who swept the ball in from close range.
It was 2-0 shortly before the half hour as Kelly drilled a cross across the face of goal and Emma Johnson could only divert it into her own net.
Burnley started the second half in similar fashion to the first with Kelly showing great footwork to create an effort that was saved and McPartlan looping a header onto the roof of the net.
After withstanding some heavy pressure, Feds started to grow into the game. But Clarets ‘keeper Kirstie Levell did well to hold efforts from Katie Anderson and Chantelle Thompson.
Head coach Rebecca Sawiuk started to shuffle her pack, with Millie Ravening replacing Isabella Reidford and Leah Embley taking the place of Amaya.
The visitors continued to push for a way back into the game and looked threatening, with Paige Cole smacking the bar from the best part of 30 yards.
However, Lord-Mears took the game away from them with 10 minutes to play as she finished between Norney’s legs after a fine touch and pass from Ravening.
The result means Burnley stay second in the Northern Premier Division of the Women’s National League, ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest by four points.
Next up is the final of the Lancashire FA Women’s Senior Cup on Wednesday, with the Clarets aiming to retain the trophy against West Didsbury and Chorlton.
TEAMS
Burnley: Levell, Paul (Wildgoose), McPartlan, Marshall, Hamer, Elford (Robinson), Amaya (Embley), Lord-Mears, Reidford (Ravening), Kelly, Siddall
Unused subs: Farrell
Liverpool Feds: Norney, Jukes, Kinvig-Wardale, Thompson, Fletcher, Parry, Pope, Cole, Anderson, Johnson, Collins
Subs: Handy, Seagrave, Donoghue, Viagas, Richardson
