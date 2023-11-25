Burnley v West Ham: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to end losing streak

Burnley will be looking to bounce back with a bang when they make their return from the international break later today.

The Clarets slipped to the bottom of the Premier League table prior to the break with a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, their fifth on the bounce.

However, since then, they’ve been joined on four points by Everton who have been docked 10 points for breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

Vincent Kompany’s men also return to Turf Moor, where they’ve yet to claim a single point this season having lost all six of their home games.

They take on a West Ham side that sit ninth in the division and beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their last outing.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match ball is filmed pitch-side ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on October 26, 2020. (Photo by Michael Regan / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, November 25. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Arijanet Muric will be unavailable for Burnley after missing Kosovo’s 1-0 defeat to Belarus on Tuesday night with an infection.

Jack Cork, meanwhile, is sidelined after picking up an injury in training, while Lyle Foster remains unavailable due to receiving treatment for his mental wellbeing.

Burnley could be boosted, however, by the return of Hjalmar Ekdal and Manuel Benson, who are now back fit after spending time out through injury.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen (both knee) are both doubts after picking up injury problems on international duty, while Mohammed Kudus is also carrying a back problem.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“There’s pure individual quality that you have to respect in this league. But that’s the goal for us, to show the ability to be amongst this.

“Obviously they’ve got Antonio who is not available and a few other niggles, but if you look at the midfield with Alvarez, Paqueta on the ball and his quality to pick passes and be a threat, Kudus is a player I’ve known for a long time, it’s just an exciting squad purely from a neutral perspective.

“From a coaching perspective it’s like every game, you do see opportunities for your team to make a game out of it and get a result and that’s what it’s about.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Beyer, O’Shea, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Ings

Who is the referee?

Samuel Barrott. He’s overseen 12 games so far this season, dishing out 47 yellow cards and two reds. He was the man in the middle for Burnley’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last month, which was marred by late VAR controversy.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 12/5

Draw: 13/5

West Ham: 21/20