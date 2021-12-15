Burnley v Watford POSTPONED due to COVID-19 outbreak among visiting squad

Turf Moor

A Premier League statement read: "It is with regret the Premier League Board has postponed Burnley FC’s home fixture against Watford FC, due to be played this evening (Wednesday 15 December) at 7.30pm.

"The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match.

The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

"In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance

"In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."

Clubs have to have 14 players available to play, but the game, like Fulham's trip to Turf Moor last season, will have to be re-arranged for a later date.

The postponement calls into question the current state of play in English football, with Preston's game at Millwall on Saturday called off moments after Burnley's, while last week, Spurs' Europa Conference League game at home to Rennes was called off - the game will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel.