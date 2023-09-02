Burnley v Tottenham: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase first league win

Burnley return to action for the third time in six days when they face Tottenham at Turf Moor later today.

Vincent Kompany’s men will be out to record their first league win of the season after suffering two defeats in a row so far this term to Manchester City and Aston Villa respectively.

The Clarets were, however, boosted in midweek by their 1-0 Carabao Cup second round win against Nottingham Forest.

As for Spurs, they’ve made a strong start to the season under new boss Ange Postecoglu, sitting third on seven points from their opening three games.

The North London outfit were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek though, losing on penalties to Fulham after making nine changes to their side.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: An aerial view of Turf Moor stadium before the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, September 2. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. Due to the 3pm blackout in the UK, the game will not be available to watch.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey are all doubts after picking up knocks during Burnley’s Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest.

Ekdal looked to have suffered a serious knee injury having been stretchered off the pitch at the City Ground, having previously been administered oxygen.

However, providing an update on Thursday, Kompany revealed the injury wasn’t as serious as first feared – albeit he confirmed the defender won’t be involved this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Anass Zaroury serves the third and final match of his three-game ban for the red card he was shown on the opening day against Manchester City.

Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi remain sidelined through injuries, while Darko Churlinov is still absent as a result of his summer health scare.

As for Spurs, Richarlison is struggling for fitness after suffering an ankle scare during their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessengon and Bryan Gil remain out injured.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“There’s no such thing as an easy game in this league, so you have to try and prepare in the best way you think you can get a result.

“Our team shows signs of having something really interesting, something to look forward to and we continue to build on that, whether it’s Tottenham or any other opposition.

“We focus on our own improvements but we still think we can get a result of course.

“I’ve been following Ange Postecoglu for a long time. It’s the continuation of what he did in Australia and Japan as well.

“You can see his team plays the same way as it did in Japan with Celtic and now with Tottenham. The rest is always time.

“Managers like him always have a very clear idea of what they want to achieve and I suppose it takes a few transfer windows, a few moments to adapt but his mentality, his competitiveness will eventually lead to results, I’m quite sure of it.

“I enjoy watching his teams and his games and I’m sure Tottenham fans will have a lot of fun watching them as well.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Cullen, Berge, Benson, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster

Spurs: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solomon, Son

Who is the referee?

Darren England. The official has overseen three games so far this season, dishing out 16 yellow cards but no reds. The last time he refereed a Burnley game was in December of last season during the 3-0 home win against Birmingham City.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 14/5

Draw: 29/10

Spurs: 17/20