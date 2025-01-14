Burnley v Sunderland early team news: 11 to miss out through injury, one fitness doubt and another suspended - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
Burnley will be aiming to strike an early blow in the fight for Championship promotion when they take on Sunderland at Turf Moor this Friday night.

The Black Cats are one of just two sides to beat Scott Parker’s men this season, claiming a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light back in August.

At the time the Clarets were in turmoil, as star men looked to force a move during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Since then, Burnley have gone from strength-to-strength and are currently enjoying a 13-game unbeaten streak in the league to sit second and just a point off top spot.

Sunderland, however, remain right in the mix in fourth and just two points further back.

Despite losing in the FA Cup to Stoke City last weekend, Regis Le Bris’ side are in good form in the league, losing just one of their last eight games.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Friday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury.

1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury.

The winger has returned to training but is unlikely to be match fit having suffered a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August.

2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger has returned to training but is unlikely to be match fit having suffered a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August.

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

The midfielder serves the third and final game of his three-match ban following his straight red card against Stoke on New Year’s Day.

4. Hannibal (Burnley) - suspended

The midfielder serves the third and final game of his three-match ban following his straight red card against Stoke on New Year's Day.

