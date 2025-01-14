The Black Cats are one of just two sides to beat Scott Parker’s men this season, claiming a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light back in August.

At the time the Clarets were in turmoil, as star men looked to force a move during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Since then, Burnley have gone from strength-to-strength and are currently enjoying a 13-game unbeaten streak in the league to sit second and just a point off top spot.

Sunderland, however, remain right in the mix in fourth and just two points further back.

Despite losing in the FA Cup to Stoke City last weekend, Regis Le Bris’ side are in good form in the league, losing just one of their last eight games.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Friday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

