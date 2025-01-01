Burnley v Stoke City: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to kick 2025 off with a bang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley will be looking to start the New Year on a positive note when they welcome Stoke City to Turf Moor.

Scott Parker’s men continued their impressive unbeaten run, which now stands at 11 games, with their hard-earned goalless draw against play-off chasing Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The result meant they remained third in the Championship table, a point adrift of Sheffield United in second.

They face a Stoke side that are currently managerless following the recent dismissal of Narcis Pelach after just three months in the role.

Interim boss Ryan Shawcross oversaw Sunday’s home clash against Sunderland and claimed an impressive 1-0 win, resulting in the Potters moving up to 18th.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: General view as fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Wednesday, January 1. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. It isn’t the featured game but it will still be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley are likely to have the same pool of players to choose from as they did for Sunday’s goalless draw against Middlesbrough.

Jeremy Sarmiento made his return at the Riverside after missing Burnley’s last two games with an issue he picked up during the recent win against Norwich.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all expected to be unavailable again.

As for Stoke, Million Manhoef (knee), Ben Pearson (hamstring) and Jordan Thompson (groin) are all out.

Eric Bocat is a doubt after injuring his calf during the warm-up against Sunderland while Ben Gibson also missed that game through illness.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“We’re back at home now in front of our own fans so we will get back in, we will recover and we will see where the players are over the next couple of days.

“It’s another big game for us which we’re looking forward to. But the main idea now is to see how much recovery we can get into these players as we can.

“We probably don’t have much time to prep for this game, it’s all about recovery, so hopefully we can get to a good place.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Koleosho, Rodriguez

Stoke: Johansson, Tchamadeu, Gooch, Wilmot, Phillips, Seko, Burger, Moran, Koumas, Junho, Cannon

Who is the referee?

Gavin Ward. He’s overseen 15 games so far this season, dishing out 65 yellow cards and five reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall as well as the goalless draw against Preston North End.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 8/15

Draw: 14/5

Stoke: 11/2

Odds according to SkyBet.