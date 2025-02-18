The Clarets were stopped in their tracks by Preston North End in a feisty Lancashire derby at the weekend as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

While Scott Parker’s side are now unbeaten in 22 games in league and cup, and remarkably haven’t conceded a goal in 1,000 minutes of football, they still lost further ground in the race to finish in the top two.

Burnley face an Owls side in front of the Sky Sports cameras who sit ninth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-offs. Danny Rohl’s side were beaten 2-1 at home to Coventry City last time out.

Parker has Josh Brownhill back available after the midfielder made his return from a four-game absence at the weekend.

The likes of Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond are also back fit, although they didn’t feature at Deepdale.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Friday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - doubt Back in training but faces a race against time to be fit after missing Burnley's last five games with a knock he picked up in training before the trip to Portsmouth.

Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet.