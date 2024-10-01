Burnley v Plymouth Argyle: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to get back to winning ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle tonight.

The Clarets missed the chance to make it three victories on the spin at the weekend when they were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s men remain unbeaten in four though and sit fourth in the Championship table, just two points adrift of the leaders.

Tonight they face a Plymouth side that have hit some form in recent weeks with two wins from three, with those two victories coming against fancied sides Sunderland and Luton Town.

Rooney’s side have only picked up one point from their first three away games though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It sees the Pilgrims sit 16th in the table, two points ahead of the dropzone.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Tuesday, October 1. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

Yes. While the game hasn’t been selected for live coverage, it will be available to view on the new Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming are both doubts after missing Saturday’s draw against Oxford, while Joe Worrall will miss out with an impact injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all likely to remain absent.

As for Plymouth, loanee Michael Obafemi will be ineligible to face his parent club, while Darko Gyabi is a doubt after picking up a knock against Luton.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s a tough game for sure. I watched the game on Friday night and they look a good side that are progressing well. After a few wins confidence is high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got two home games now though back-to-back so we’re looking forward to them. We understand the challenges we face on Tuesday night.

“They’re a passing team that want to stretch you with the ball. They’re a possession team with a lot of movements, so they’re going to come and try and dominate the game in terms of how they play and we need to be fully prepared for that.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us so we need to prepare the team how we see best to manage the game in midweek.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Humphreys, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Foster

Plymouth: Grimshaw, Edwards, Szucs, Gibson, Mumba, Houghton, Randell, Whittaker, Al Hajj, Cissoko, Hardie

Who is the referee?

Robert Madley. He’s overseen five games so far this season, dishing out 15 yellow cards and no reds. The last Burnley game he took charge of was in August 2023 for the 1-0 Carabao Cup victory away to Nottingham Forest.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 2/5

Draw: 18/5

Plymouth: 11/2

Odds according to SkyBet.