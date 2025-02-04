Burnley v Oxford United: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to get back to winning ways

Burnley will be keen to get back to winning ways when they host Oxford United tonight after playing out consecutive goalless draws.

Scott Parker’s side failed to build on their Leeds United stalemate by recording another goalless draw away to Championship strugglers Portsmouth at the weekend.

While Burnley boast an imperious defensive record, struggling goals continues to be a problem – especially at Turf Moor.

While the Clarets remain unbeaten at home, they’ve drawn more games (8) than they’ve won (6).

As for Oxford, they’ve moved themselves away from danger in recent weeks thanks to a nine-game unbeaten run under new boss Gary Rowett.

The U’s, who drew 1-1 with Bristol City at the weekend, now sit 10 points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Tuesday, February 4. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game isn’t Sky Sports’ featured game, but it’s still available to view on their new Sky Sports+ channel. Coverage begins at 6.45pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho are both fitness doubts after missing Saturday’s draw with Portsmouth with knocks.

Elsewhere, Manuel Benson is available having made his long-awaited return from injury, but he’s unlikely to start given he’s been out for five months.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all sidelined.

Jonjo Shelvey, meanwhile, is still yet to make his Clarets debut despite signing on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Deadline day signing Marcus Edwards will be available after being registered in time to feature.

As for Oxford, Joe Bennett is a doubt, while Elliott Moore, Ben Nelson and Max Woltman have all been ruled out.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“Again, it’s another tough game for us. Gary [Rowett] has come in and really picked up some results.

“The championship brings no easy games and Tuesday night is going to be another tough one again. We need to regroup and bring a big performance on Tuesday night.

“Gary's been in and around this division for some time and he knows how to organise teams, so like I said it’ll be a tough game.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Oxford: Cumming, Kioso, Helik, Brown, Leigh, Vaulks, Brannagan, Placheta, Dembele, Goodrham, Harris

Who is the referee?

James Bell. He’s overseen 21 games this season, dishing out 94 yellow cards and seven reds. He sent off Burnley’s Bashir Humphreys during the latter stages of their 1-0 win against Leeds United back in September.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 4/9

Draw: 3/1

Oxford: 13/2

Odds according to SkyBet.