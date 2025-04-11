Burnley v Norwich City: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets aim to reclaim top spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley have the chance to reclaim top spot tonight when they take on Norwich City at Turf Moor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully the Clarets remained in the top two after Sheffield United’s surprise defeat at home to Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley have the chance to apply some early pressure when they play first, taking on the Canaries under the lights on Friday night.

Norwich have little to play for, sitting 11th in the table and nine points adrift of the top six, making a play-off push unlikely with only five games to go.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Leeds United FC at Turf Moor on January 27, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Friday, April 11. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

Yes, it’s being shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Lyle Foster will miss out after suffering a shoulder problem during Tuesday night’s game against Derby.

While the full extent of the injury is not yet known, the striker won’t be fit enough to go again so soon after suffering the setback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Norwich, they also have a number of casualties, with Ben Chrisene, Lewis Dobbin, Gabriel Forsyth and Lucien Mahovo all long-term concerns.

Ante Crnac, Callum Doyle and Matej Jurasek are also fitness doubts, while Onel Hernandez missed Norwich’s midweek game due to a disciplinary matter.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“We've got a tough game ahead of us.

“There’s certainly some learning from the last time we played them. Looking back at that game and referencing it, there caused us some problems with their structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've gone over that in terms of working through that, how can we maybe adapt certain things, certainly out of possession and in possession.

“It’s a good side that have been in this division for a few years and have been a Premier League side as well.

“They've got talent, which we understand can cause you problems. Although it's been a quick turnaround, a lot of work in terms of how maybe we can affect certain things moving into Friday.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Cordoba, Fisher, Wright, McLean, Schwartau, Marcondes, Sainz, Sargent

Who is the referee?

Tony Harrington. He’s overseen 22 games so far this season, dishing out 96 yellow cards and five reds. He handed out 11 yellow cards during a fiery East Lancashire derby between Burnley and Blackburn back in August, also sending off Makhtar Gueye.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 8/15

Draw: 29/10

Norwich: 5/1

Odds according to SkyBet.