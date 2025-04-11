Burnley v Norwich City: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets aim to reclaim top spot
Scott Parker’s side slipped down to second on Tuesday night when they were held to a goalless draw by Derby County, while Leeds United capitalised by edging past Middlesbrough.
Thankfully the Clarets remained in the top two after Sheffield United’s surprise defeat at home to Millwall.
Burnley have the chance to apply some early pressure when they play first, taking on the Canaries under the lights on Friday night.
Norwich have little to play for, sitting 11th in the table and nine points adrift of the top six, making a play-off push unlikely with only five games to go.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Friday, April 11. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes, it’s being shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Lyle Foster will miss out after suffering a shoulder problem during Tuesday night’s game against Derby.
While the full extent of the injury is not yet known, the striker won’t be fit enough to go again so soon after suffering the setback.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for Norwich, they also have a number of casualties, with Ben Chrisene, Lewis Dobbin, Gabriel Forsyth and Lucien Mahovo all long-term concerns.
Ante Crnac, Callum Doyle and Matej Jurasek are also fitness doubts, while Onel Hernandez missed Norwich’s midweek game due to a disciplinary matter.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“We've got a tough game ahead of us.
“There’s certainly some learning from the last time we played them. Looking back at that game and referencing it, there caused us some problems with their structure.
“We've gone over that in terms of working through that, how can we maybe adapt certain things, certainly out of possession and in possession.
“It’s a good side that have been in this division for a few years and have been a Premier League side as well.
“They've got talent, which we understand can cause you problems. Although it's been a quick turnaround, a lot of work in terms of how maybe we can affect certain things moving into Friday.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Norwich: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Cordoba, Fisher, Wright, McLean, Schwartau, Marcondes, Sainz, Sargent
Who is the referee?
Tony Harrington. He’s overseen 22 games so far this season, dishing out 96 yellow cards and five reds. He handed out 11 yellow cards during a fiery East Lancashire derby between Burnley and Blackburn back in August, also sending off Makhtar Gueye.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 8/15
Draw: 29/10
Norwich: 5/1
Odds according to SkyBet.
